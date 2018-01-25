Spurs' Pau Gasol: One assist shy of triple-double in Wednesday's win
Gasol registered 14 points (4-9 FG, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, and nine assists in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 108-85 win over the Grizzlies.
Gasol returned from a one-game absence due to a wrist injury and started at center, filling up the box score while fellow frontcourt mate LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) was given the evening off. Gasol posted his ninth double-double of the season, falling one dime shy of what would've been his second triple-double of 2017-18. Gasol won't be the top dog on offense on nights that Aldridge suits up, but with Kawhi Leonard (quad) out indefinitely opportunity knocks.
