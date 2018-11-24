Spurs' Pau Gasol: Out again Saturday

Gasol (foot) will not play Saturday against the Bucks, Jeff Garcia of News 4 in San Antonio reports.

The veteran continues to nurse a sore left foot and will miss a tenth consecutive contest. The Spurs continue to evaluate him on a game-to-game basis, but it's unclear how close he actually may be to getting back on the floor.

