Spurs' Pau Gasol: Out indefinitely
Gasol was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right foot and will be out indefinitely, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
Gasol had been doing some work on the court and was recently seen without a walking boot, but a second opinion diagnosed the veteran center with a stress fracture in his right foot. Coach Gregg Popovich said that Gasol will be out "a while" effectively giving no timetable for his return, but we can roughly project that he will miss another 6-to-8 weeks. Jakob Poeltl should continue to fill in as the backup center in Gasol's absence.
