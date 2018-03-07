Spurs' Pau Gasol: Out Thursday vs. Warriors

Gasol (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

Gasol is reportedly dealing with an AC sprain in his shoulder and the Spurs aren't going to risk having their big man play through it. He'll sit out at least Thursday's contest, but could also be in line to miss games against the Thunder on Saturday, as well as a back-to-back set against he Rockets and Magic on Monday and Tuesday. Look for his status to be updated as he progresses in his recovery, but in the meantime, look for Joffrey Lauvergne and Davis Bertans to see expanded roles in the frontcourt.