Spurs' Pau Gasol: Out Thursday vs. Warriors
Gasol (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Gasol is reportedly dealing with an AC sprain in his shoulder and the Spurs aren't going to risk having their big man play through it. He'll sit out at least Thursday's contest, but could also be in line to miss games against the Thunder on Saturday, as well as a back-to-back set against he Rockets and Magic on Monday and Tuesday. Look for his status to be updated as he progresses in his recovery, but in the meantime, look for Joffrey Lauvergne and Davis Bertans to see expanded roles in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...