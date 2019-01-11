Spurs' Pau Gasol: Out Thursday
Gasol (rest) won't play Thursday against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Gasol was listed as probable on San Antonio's latest injury report, but he'll be held out as a precaution. The Spurs have been cautious with Gasol's minutes after returning from a stress fracture in his right foot. It remains unclear as to who will start in Gasol's place, but coach Gregg Popovich has made it known that Jakob Poeltl won't draw the nod at center.
More News
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.