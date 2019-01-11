Spurs' Pau Gasol: Out Thursday

Gasol (rest) won't play Thursday against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Gasol was listed as probable on San Antonio's latest injury report, but he'll be held out as a precaution. The Spurs have been cautious with Gasol's minutes after returning from a stress fracture in his right foot. It remains unclear as to who will start in Gasol's place, but coach Gregg Popovich has made it known that Jakob Poeltl won't draw the nod at center.