Spurs' Pau Gasol: Out Tuesday vs. Cavs
Gasol (wrist) will not play Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Gasol has been battling a lingering wrist issue for the last few days, and Tuesday will mark the first game he'll miss due to the injury. The Spurs haven't provided many details, but it's quite possible they're simple exercising caution on the first night of a back-to-back set. Regardless, expect Joffrey Lauvergne to pick up increased minutes in Gasol's stead.
