Spurs' Pau Gasol: Plays 14 minutes in Saturday's loss

Gasol had two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and six rebounds in 14 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Thunder.

Gasol drew a second straight start. However, he managed more points (seven) and boards (12) off the bench during last Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies than he did in these last two starts combined. With plenty of competition for playing time, the 38-year-old veteran is an afterthought across most formats.