Spurs' Pau Gasol: Plays 15 minutes in Saturday's win

Gasol tallied six points (3-6 FG), four rebounds, and four assists in 15 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 win over the Pelicans.

Gasol mustered an impressive performance against the Pelicans for the second time in the last five games. However, the three tilts in between these recent bouts with the Pelicans saw Gasol repeatedly limited to single-digit minutes (18 minutes combined). The 38-year-old veteran is averaging fewer minutes per game than Jakob Poeltl, and neither holds consistent value in most leagues.