Spurs' Pau Gasol: Plays 16 minutes off bench Wednesday
Gasol tallied eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 win over the Wizards.
The veteran big man has been relegated to reserve duty of late, logging under 20 minutes in five of the last six games. Gasol's scoring totals have recently been in single digits more often than not as a result, but the 17-year veteran continues to be a steady force on the glass relative to playing time on the majority of nights. Even with a down game in that regard Wednesday, Gasol is still averaging a solid 5.7 rebounds across a modest 19.7 minutes in nine March contests.
