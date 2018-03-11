Spurs' Pau Gasol: Plays 25 minutes in Saturday's return

Gasol scored eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and a block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 104-94 loss to the Thunder.

After missing Thursday's game with a shoulder strain, Gasol returned to the court and saw his usual workload. Minor injuries have started to pile up for the 37-year-old, but with the Spurs trying to hang onto a playoff spot, there may not be many opportunities for Gasol to rest down the stretch.