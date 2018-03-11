Spurs' Pau Gasol: Plays 25 minutes in Saturday's return
Gasol scored eight points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and a block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 104-94 loss to the Thunder.
After missing Thursday's game with a shoulder strain, Gasol returned to the court and saw his usual workload. Minor injuries have started to pile up for the 37-year-old, but with the Spurs trying to hang onto a playoff spot, there may not be many opportunities for Gasol to rest down the stretch.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...