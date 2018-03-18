Spurs' Pau Gasol: Productive off bench Saturday
Gasol scored 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt) while adding eight assists, seven rebounds, a steal and a block in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-101 win over the Timberwolves.
The Spurs are running with a smaller starting lineup at the moment that features LaMarcus Aldridge at center rather than power forward, pushing Gasol back to the bench, but it looks like he's beginning to adjust to the role. While he's still capable of occasional strong fantasy performances, the 37-year-old may have difficulty providing consistent value down the stretch off the second unit.
