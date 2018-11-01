Spurs' Pau Gasol: Productive off bench

Gasol registered eight points (4-7 FG), nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 16 minutes in the Spurs' 120-90 win over the Suns on Wednesday.

The veteran thrived with his limited minutes, generating his second productive stat line of the last three games. Gasol has only logged over 20 minutes once this season, but he's averaging a respectable 6.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 17.3 minutes overall. The 38-year-old continues to be a force on the boards, and he's also offered solid supplemental production as a facilitator. Despite the fact he looks set to continue coming off the bench for the foreseeable future, Gasol certainly retains some value in deeper formats.