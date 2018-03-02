Spurs' Pau Gasol: Questionable for Saturday
Gasol (knee) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Lakers.
Gasol missed Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans due to a bone bruise in his left knee, though was back at practice Friday. More information on his availability should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround. If he ends up missing the contest, Davis Bertans and Joffrey Lauvergne are candidates to see extra run.
