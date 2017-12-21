Spurs' Pau Gasol: Questionable for Thursday

Gasol is dealing with some tightness in his right groin and is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

It's unclear when Gasol picked up the injury, though considering the Spurs' typical cautious approach, it wouldn't be a surprise if he was ultimately held out, especially considering it's the second night of a back-to-back set. Look for another update to be provided following pregame warmups, though if he's held out, LaMarcus Aldridge would likely see more time at center, with guys like Joffrey Lauvergne and Rudy Gay picking up more minutes in the frontcourt as well.