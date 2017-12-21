Spurs' Pau Gasol: Questionable for Thursday
Gasol is dealing with some tightness in his right groin and is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Jazz, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
It's unclear when Gasol picked up the injury, though considering the Spurs' typical cautious approach, it wouldn't be a surprise if he was ultimately held out, especially considering it's the second night of a back-to-back set. Look for another update to be provided following pregame warmups, though if he's held out, LaMarcus Aldridge would likely see more time at center, with guys like Joffrey Lauvergne and Rudy Gay picking up more minutes in the frontcourt as well.
More News
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...