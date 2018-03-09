Spurs' Pau Gasol: Questionable Saturday vs. Thunder
Gasol (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Gasol did not play in Thursday's game against the Warriors due to an AC sprain in his right shoulder and his status for Saturday looks to be in doubt again. There's been no report of Gasol being able to return to practice, so he'll likely need to at least participate in Saturday morning's shootaround to have any chance of giving it a go against Oklahoma City.
