Spurs' Pau Gasol: Questionable Wednesday at Brooklyn
Gasol (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Nets, Paul Garcia of TheSportsDaily.com reports.
Gasol has been diagnosed with a right wrist sprain, which is reportedly an issue he's been dealing with lately and ultimately made him a game-time decision Monday against Atlanta. Despite the pain and lack of great mobility in the wrist, he still took the floor and posted six points on 2-of-6 shooting in 21 minutes. That said, it would not be surprising if he was held out against the Nets, as coach Gregg Popovich has a tendency to play it safe with his veterans. Look for more word on his status following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
