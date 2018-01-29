Spurs' Pau Gasol: Records 11th double-double of season on Sunday

Gasol tallied 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, and three assists in 25 minutes in Sunday's 113-98 win over the Kings.

Gasol had a fairly easy time with Willie-Cauley Stein (knee) out for the Kings and has now double-doubled in two of his last three games. It's been a bit of a lackluster January for Gasol, as he's only averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds over 13 games this month. The double-doubles do indicate an upward trend though, so perhaps we'll see more customary numbers from Gasol against the Nuggets on Tuesday.