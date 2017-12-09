Spurs' Pau Gasol: Records double-double in win

Gasol logged 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and a steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 105-102 win over the Celtics.

Gasol's sixth double-double was instrumental in the Spurs win, and his defensive play helped hold Al Horford to two points. He also successfully helped stifle Aron Baynes, who only logged four points as the Celtics' starting center. As previously reported, Gasol is an early scratch for Saturday's game against the Suns for rest. He may miss Kawhi Leonard's (quad) first game back and could see his output fluctuate a bit when the Spurs' marquee playmaker returns.