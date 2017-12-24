Spurs' Pau Gasol: Records triple-double in win

Gasol posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds and 10 assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 108-99 win over the Kings.

Saturday marked Gasol's first triple-double of the season. Gasol and LaMarcus Aldrdge accounted for 21 total rebounds in a dominating effort. While the big man has been relatively consistent, he's rarely had explosions of output like this recently. He's averaging 10.6 points and eight rebounds this season, and while Kawhi Leonard's return will start to shake up the situation in San Antonio soon, Gasol will still see significant time under center.