Spurs' Pau Gasol: Retreats to bench Friday
Gasol is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Pistons, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
Gasol started the preseason opener, notching just three points and one rebound across 16 minutes in that contest. He'll give way to Jakob Poeltl at center in this one.
More News
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will start preseason opener•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Not considering retirement•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Turns in 12 points off bench in Game 2•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Limited in losing effort Saturday•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Grabs seven boards in Wednesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Pau Gasol: Will return to bench role Wednesday•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.