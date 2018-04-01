Spurs' Pau Gasol: Returning to bench role
Gasol will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Rockets, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Gasol started in Thursday's game against the Thunder but will return to a bench role now that the Spurs are rolling out a small lineup against Houston. Look for Gasol to see a slight minutes decrease while coming off the bench.
