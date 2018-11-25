Spurs' Pau Gasol: Ruled out Monday

Gasol (foot) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Bulls, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Gasol will miss his eleventh-staright game as he continues to deal with a sore foot. He continues to be evaluated day-to-day and should be considered questionable for Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

