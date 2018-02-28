Spurs' Pau Gasol: Ruled out Wednesday

Gasol (knee) is out for Wednesday's tilt against the Pelicans, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

As expected, Gasol, who was listed as doubtful for Wednesday with a left knee bone bruise, will not take the floor against the Pelicans. In his stead, Joffrey Lauvergne and Davis Bertans are candidates to see extra run in the frontcourt.