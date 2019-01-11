Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scoreless in 16 minutes
Gasol finished with three rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 16 minutes during Thursday's 154-147 double overtime win over Thunder.
Gasol didn't attempt a single shot attempt. He was originally ruled out of Thursday's matchup for rest purposes but ultimately took the court after all. Gasol is no longer the big-time scorer he was during his prime years, but he can still fill up a box score, albeit in a fairly limited role.
