Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scoreless in 22 minutes
Gasol (rest) was scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 95-89 loss to the Mavericks but hauled in nine rebounds and dished out two assists.
Gasol saw a notable drop in usage with Kawhi Leonard's return, as his two shot attempts represented his lowest number in that category this season. The veteran saw his average shot attempts go down to a career-low 9.4 in his first San Antonio campaign in 2016-17 while playing alongside Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, so Tuesday's reduced offensive role could more or less be the norm moving forward. Gasol continued to offer excellent work on the glass, however, as factoring in Tuesday's production, he's now hauled in between six and 11 rebounds in 13 of his last 15 games.
