Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scores 10 points in Tuesday's loss
Gasol provided 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during a 116-106 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.
Gasol reached double figures in scoring for the second consecutive game in Tuesday's loss, the first time he's accomplished that feat during March. If LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) is forced to miss any time, Gasol would figure to be one of the main beneficiaries. If Aldridge doesn't end up missing any time, then Gasol's value will remain low.
