Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scores 13 points in Friday's win
Gasol contributed 13 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 117-93 win over the Pistons.
Gasol came off the bench while Jakob Poeltl stepped in as the starting center in this one. However, Gasol made a much bigger dent in the box score. It's a promising sign that he was able to put together such a strong stat line, especially given that Gasol is unlikely to see heavy minutes this season.
