Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scores 15 points in 33 minutes

Gasol scored 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), grabbed 15 rebounds, dished six assists, snatched one steal and recorded two blocks across 33 minutes Monday in San Antonio's loss to Utah.

With LaMarcus Aldridge out for "routine treatment" on his sore right knee, Gasol absorbed a lion share of the center responsibilities. His workload has fluctuated throughout the season, but he will continue to get starter-level minutes while Aldridge is on the mend leading up to the break. The big Spaniard still has the skills to contribute as a fantasy player if the minutes are there.