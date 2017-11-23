Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scores 17 points

Gasol scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3PT) nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 107-90 loss to New Orleans.

Besides nearly missing out on a double-double, the highlight of Gasol's night was sinking three shots from beyond the arc. The center was the leading scorer for San Antonio on a night in which the offense struggled mightily for the majority of the night. Gasol will look to build upon his strong shooting performance when San Antonio takes on Charlotte on Saturday.