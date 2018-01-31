Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scores 18 in win over Denver
Gasol tallied 18 points (7-13 FG), eight rebounds and four assists in a 106-104 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
Gasol has now reached double figures in scoring in seven-straight games, as he's really thriving with Kawhi Leonard (quad) sidelined. He is now averaging 10.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season, as he's still stuffing the stat sheet at ease. The only real question mark is whether or not he'll be rested down the line, as the Spurs are known for resting 37-year-olds like Gasol late in the year.
