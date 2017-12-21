Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scores 20 points in 33 minutes

Gasol accounted for 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks across 33 minutes Wednesday in San Antonio's win over Portland.

Gasol feasted on the smaller, less experienced Portland frontcourt in his most productive game since Boston came to town on December 8th. Along with frontcourt partner LaMarcus Aldridge, the Spurs big men combined for 42 points and 25 rebounds. Gasol's fantasy value will likely be a rollercoaster ride the rest of the way. His usage has gone down since Kawhi Leonard returned to the rotation, and Coach Gregg Popovich will likely manage his minutes in preparation for a playoff run, deploying Gasol when advantageous matchups present themselves.