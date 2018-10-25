Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scores four points in Wednesday's loss

Gasol had four points (2-7 FG), two rebounds, two assists, and one block in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 116-96 loss to the Pacers.

Gasol saw a couple more minutes than starting center Jakob Poeltl and continues to make a bigger dent in the box score. Nevertheless, Gasol has earned less than 20 minutes in three of the first four games, and coach Gregg Popovich may have trouble keeping him on the floor for long stretches unless he's willing to commit to more traditional lineups featuring two big men.