Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scores one point, contributes in other areas
Gasol contributed one point (0-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 22 minutes during a 101-97 win over the Raptors on Monday.
Gasol managed a single point as he missed on all his field goal attempts in the victory, but he was still productive in other areas. His scoring abilities look to be suffering in a big way early in the season, as he is averaging just 6.0 points per game on 27.3 percent shooting. But he is still finding a way to help out the team, as he has had seven boards and four dimes in each of the team's first three games.
