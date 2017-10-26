Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scores season-high 13 points Wednesday
Gasol collected 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes in Wednesday's 117-100 victory over the Heat.
Gasol played a season-low 19 minutes Wednesday, but turned that into a season-high point total. The aged veteran Gasol has been limited to just about 20 minutes per game this season, making it hard to predict more nights like Wednesday's in the coming games.
