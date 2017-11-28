Spurs' Pau Gasol: Scores season-high 25 points in victory
Gasol totaled 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 115-108 victory over Dallas.
Gasol played a season-high 34 minutes, rewarding owners with 24 efficient points. He has looked surprisingly healthy this season, playing in every game. He is not going to put up numbers like he once did, but he is a solid source of rebounds and blocks, as well as chipping across the board on most nights.
