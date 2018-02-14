Spurs' Pau Gasol: Sees downturn in Tuesday's loss

Gasol went for 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 117-109 loss to the Nuggets.

One night after generating a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double versus the Jazz, Gasol's overall line was a bit more muted, albeit still productive overall. The veteran big man typically sees an uptick in usage if LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) is off the floor, so his full lines over the last pair of contests aren't surprising. The 37-year-old had posted four straight single-digit scoring tallies to open February prior to the last pair of contests, but he often turns in above-average work on the glass even when his offensive contributions see a bit of a downturn.