Spurs' Pau Gasol: Set to miss another game

The Spurs are listing Gasol (foot) as out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The big man's streak of absences will extend to nine consecutive games while he remains troubled by right foot soreness. Expect Gasol to also sit out the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday in Milwaukee.

