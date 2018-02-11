Spurs' Pau Gasol: Seven points in 11 bench minutes Saturday

Gasol generated seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 11 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 loss to the Warriors.

The big man saw a sharp downturn in playing time, but he was certainly efficient with the shots he took. Gasol has ceded starts to Davis Bertans the last three games, but factoring out Saturday's blowout loss, he'd seen 20 and 23 minutes, respectively, in his second-unit role during the other two contests. Gasol's scoring totals have often been in the single digits even as a starter, but he's still proving to be a formidable force on the boards (8.4 rebounds across 53 games coming into Saturday's contest).