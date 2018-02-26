Spurs' Pau Gasol: Solid line in Sunday's win

Gasol delivered 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes in Sunday's 110-94 win over the Cavaliers.

The veteran center turned in a typically solid performance, posting his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring effort in the process. The 37-year-old has seen a nice uptick in usage during the extended absences of Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) this season, and he's complemented his recent serviceable offensive production with strong work on the glass. Factoring in Sunday's line, Gasol has hauled in between seven and 15 rebounds in seven of eight February contests, hitting double digits on the boards in four of those games. While frontcourt mate LaMarcus Aldridge is the team's unquestioned offensive linchpin, Gasol remains a consistently complementary source of scoring, rebounds, assists and blocks for both the Spurs and fantasy owners.