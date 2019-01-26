Spurs' Pau Gasol: Starting Saturday

Gasol will start at center Saturday against the Pelicans, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With DeMar DeRozan (knee) out, coach Gregg Popovich will opt to go big, starting Gasol next to LaMarcus Aldridge. In four previous starts, Gasol has averaged 1.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 13.0 minutes.