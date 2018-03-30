Spurs' Pau Gasol: Starting Thursday against Thunder
Gasol will start Thursday against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The Spurs are rolling with a bigger lineup than expected Thursday, as Gasol will start in the frontcourt along with LaMarcus Aldridge and Kyle Anderson, with Danny Green coming off the bench.
