Spurs' Pau Gasol: Starting Thursday against Thunder

Gasol will start Thursday against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The Spurs are rolling with a bigger lineup than expected Thursday, as Gasol will start in the frontcourt along with LaMarcus Aldridge and Kyle Anderson, with Danny Green coming off the bench.

