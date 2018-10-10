Spurs' Pau Gasol: Starting Wednesday
Gasol is starting Wednesday against the Hawks, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Jakob Poeltl had started the previous two preseason games for the Spurs. In three preseason appearances, Gasol has averaged 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 block across 15.3 minutes.
