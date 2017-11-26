Spurs' Pau Gasol: Strong offensive showing Saturday

Gasol posted 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 25 minutes in Saturday's 106-86 win over the Hornets.

Gasol drew even with LaMarcus Aldridge for the team co-lead in scoring on the night while posting his second straight 17-point tally. The 17-year veteran has now taken double-digit shot attempts in consecutive games for only the second time this season, and he's managed double-digit scoring in four of his last five contests. Gasol also continues to provide excellent work on the glass, as he's hauled in between seven and 10 boards in seven straight contests and 18 of 19 games overall. Particularly while Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Tony Parker (quadriceps) remain sidelined, Gasol should seen an abundant offensive role on the majority of nights.