Spurs' Pau Gasol: Teases triple-double in Saturday's loss
Gasol scored 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-112 loss to the Lakers.
With LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) and Kawhi Leonard (quad) both out, Gasol stepped up and showed he still has a little something left in the tank. The 37-year-old is averaging 13.4 points, 10.2 boards, 4.6 assists and 1.8 blocks over his last five games, but once Aldridge is back in the lineup expect Gasol's minutes and usage to get dialed back once again.
