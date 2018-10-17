Spurs' Pau Gasol: To come off bench in opener

Gasol will come off the bench for Wednesday's season opener against the Timberwolves, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Gasol only saw 23.5 minutes per game last year, so him coming off the bench may not change much. It's possible he sees higher usage as the leader of the second-unit offense.

