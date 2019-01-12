Spurs' Pau Gasol: To make second-straight start
Gasol will start his second-straight game Saturday against the Thunder, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Gasol was held scoreless in 16 minutes during Friday's game against the Thunder, but will stay in the starting lineup for the second game of the back-to-back. In 13 games this year, the veteran center is averaging 5.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 15.9 minutes.
