Spurs' Pau Gasol: Unavailable Wednesday
Gasol (foot) won't play Wednesday against Minnesota, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Gasol has been held out since Nov. 4 due to a right foot injury, and he'll remain on the bench in Minnesota. The 38-year-old center will be considered a game-time decision for Friday's tilt with Houston.
