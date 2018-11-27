Spurs' Pau Gasol: Unavailable Wednesday

Gasol (foot) won't play Wednesday against Minnesota, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Gasol has been held out since Nov. 4 due to a right foot injury, and he'll remain on the bench in Minnesota. The 38-year-old center will be considered a game-time decision for Friday's tilt with Houston.

