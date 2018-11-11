Spurs' Pau Gasol: Unlikely to play on three-game road trip

Gasol (foot) isn't expected to join the Spurs for their three-game road trip that begins Monday in Sacramento, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

Gasol was sidelined for the second straight game Saturday during the Spurs' win over the Rockets and was spotted on the sideline donning a walking boot. The Spurs continue to limit Gasol's injury merely as "soreness," but the walking boot coupled with expected absence for the next three contests implies something more significant could be hindering him. In any case, Gasol's expected absence through at least the Spurs' Nov. 18 home game against the Warriors should open up more minutes at center for LaMarcus Aldridge, Chimezie Metu and -- if healthy -- Jakob Poeltl (ankle).