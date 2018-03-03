Spurs' Pau Gasol: Upgraded to probable Saturday
Gasol (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's tilt against the Lakers.
Gasol missed Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans due to a bone bruise in his left knee, though was back at practice Friday and apparently felt significant improvement at Saturday's morning shootaround. If he weren't dealing with an injury, coach Gregg Popovich may be inclined to throw him some extra run with LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) ruled out. But, it seems likely he'll see his usual run given the scenario, with Joffrey Lauvergne and Davis Bertans probably seeing expanded roles. In the month of February, Gasol has averaged 9.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and a combined 1.9 steals/blocks.
