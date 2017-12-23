Spurs' Pau Gasol: Upgraded to probable Saturday

Gasol (groin) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's contest against the Kings, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Despite Gregg Popovich stating Friday night that Gasol would not be available Saturday, the possibility of Gasol seeing the floor has opened up. If he ends up seeing the floor, Joffrey Lauvergne and Davis Bertans would probably see reduced run.

